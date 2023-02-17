Preschool, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment at Fairbank and Readlyn elementaries will be online using a Google form this year. The Google form will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Enroll on or after that time to reserve your child’s spot.
To enroll, preschoolers must be age 4 on or before Sept. 15, 2023. Transitional kindergartners or kindergartners must be age 5 on or before Sept. 15, 2023.
All-day and half-day preschool options will be available. The program offers state-certified teachers and associates, hands-on learning with an academic and social focus, indoor and outdoor learning, and modern facilities and technology.
The link is available via email, a bimonthly newsletter, Wapsie Valley Elementaries Facebook page, and the Wapsie Valley website.
If experiencing issues with the form or lacking internet access, call the school office, Fairbank Elementary, 319-635-2071, or Readlyn Elementary, 319-279-3323.