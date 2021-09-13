Fayette County has installed flashing red warning lights on the north and south sides of the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road V68 — the site of multiple fatal crashes, including one as recently as 2019.
Fayette County Engineer reported the installation of the lights that are intended to warn drivers of the stop signs ahead.
“I think it will be effective and is something that will last,” he said.
County Road V68, which is also known as W Avenue, leads into Fairbank, which is about five miles south of Highway 3. A major problem is that the county road intersects the highway at an angle.