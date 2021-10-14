CEDAR RAPIDS — Wapsie Valley Band students grades 8-12 traveled to Cedar Rapids last Friday, to perform in a social benefit campaign event by an area radio station to get people to sign a pledge against distracted driving.
The Warriors performed between 7 and 8:30 a.m., off and on, in the Lindale Mall parking lot, playing songs from their marching show and a few extra “stand tunes — pop songs you would play in the stands at football games,” instructor Emily Redden said.
Radio station Z 102.9-FM hosted the event, tactfully shortened to “Pledge-a-palooza.” It was part of a campaign that has been going a few years, Redden explained. The goal was to collectively get to 8,000 signatures from people pledging not to drive distractedly.
“One of the radio people was supposed to sit in a Porta-potty for 12 hours until they got enough people to sign the pledge against distracted driving,” Redden said.
“They got the signatures they needed, but it was right as the 12 hours was done.”
The Wapsie Valley Band announced the event Oct. 7 on Facebook.
UP NEXT: The band will play at the last regular season football game is this Friday, Oct. 15.
The fall band and choir concert will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the junior-senior high.
After that, the pep band will play at doubleheader home basketball games this year. The first such game will be Nov. 30.