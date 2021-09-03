I want to thank staff and community members for a super start to the 2021-22 school year at WVCSD. Even though we had to call a no school day on the third day of school, everyone seemed to understand the need for a day to refocus our efforts. We had no electricity to our Fairbank Elementary building and partial power to the high school building until 7:15 a.m. on that Wednesday after the storm.
I was not surprised to see the community efforts taking place the next few days as cleanup efforts by so many were seen throughout the district. I heard many stories of our students showing up to help those in need. I believe this speaks volumes of the attitude in our communities when people are in need.
Then Mother Nature responds with torrential rains to the north causing extreme flooding on the Wapsipinicon River. We also weathered that situation as a community.
I would like to introduce and welcome many new staff members to WVCSD:
• Readlyn Elementary welcomes Laura Giberson as the Library Associate and Emily Beecher as the Title I/ESL teacher.
• Fairbank Elementary welcomes Grace Cutsforth (associate), Sierra Delance (associate), Katelyn Gann (associate) Katie Dirksen (5th grade teacher), Sydney Roth (4th grade teacher), and Nicole Troyer (special ed teacher), and Emily Beecher, who also serves this building.
• Our rural buildings welcome Beth Rochford as a reading specialist.
• The 7-12 building welcomes Bruce Huckins (study hall monitor), Kelsey Whitney (math/science teacher), and Chase Weber (PE/health teacher).
• At a district level, we welcome Gary Mueller (van driver), Carol Westphal (van driver), Ben Hogan (junior high football coach), Kerrigan Riley (assistant volleyball coach), Jason Helgens (full-time sub), Jayme Hurley (elementary principal), and Lindsay Fox (rural principal/special ed director).
We do have a few current employees taking on different roles including Alicia Hesse as a 2nd grade teacher, Amy Nosbisch as a 1st grade teacher in Fairbank, Heidi Shannon (instructional leader-Fairbank, Alyson Forsyth (lead teacher-(Rural/Readlyn), and Leslie May (associate-Readlyn).
I wish everyone an outstanding school year and thank you for your continued support of our staff and students. Good luck to our students and coaches as the volleyball, cross country and football seasons progress.
Stay Warrior Strong and Safe,
Dave Larson — Wapsie Valley CSD Superintendent