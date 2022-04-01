April 2022
Last month I had mentioned that Spring of 2022 was surely on its way to Wapsie Valley. As I write the April article, I look out at two inches of snow on the ground. Two track meets were canceled this week because of cold temperatures and golfers are itching to get on local golf courses. The 10-day forecast has a high of 50 degrees with most days in the 40s. We know warmer temperatures are coming, but I wish for a sooner versus later arrival time period.
The Iowa Department of Education has released graduation and drop-out results for all Iowa school districts. I am very proud to report that WVCSD has a 2020 and 2021 graduation rate of 100%. Also, the dropout rate report for October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, is at 0 for Wapsie Valley. I believe this is a great accomplishment for our students and staff who strive to have “Guaranteed Learning for Every Student” as our main mission. This information can be found at the following link: https://educateiowa.gov/graduation-rates-and-dropout-rates
We have many big events coming up this spring with Prom 2022 being celebrated on April 30th. Local organizers of this event have chosen to use the Centre in Waverly for the promenade and dance. Post prom events will take place at the W on Wartburg College campus. The Class of 2022 will have their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 15th. We are planning on an elementary summer school offering again this summer. Invitations will be sent in late April/early May to those students who qualify for this summer programming.
We are planning on fewer students because of staffing numbers this summer. WVCSD will also offer a summer breakfast/lunch meal program similar to the past. A survey will be sent to district families in early May to help determine our local needs. This is a weekly distribution of paper sack breakfast and lunch for a five-day period at a time. All meals will be picked up by district families at either Readlyn or Fairbank Elementary buildings. Currently, this federal-funded program ends on June 30, 2022. All ages 18 and under qualify for this program.
Stay Warrior Strong and Safe, Mr. Larson