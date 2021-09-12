Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

For the Warrior family, “All roads lead home.” At least that’s the theme of this year’s Wapsie Valley homecoming — the road trip.

Dress-up days across the school district begin Monday with a beach theme (school-appropriate); Tuesday: sports; Wednesday: zoo or botanical garden; Thursday: Disney; Friday: Warriors spirit day.

The varsity football team will take on AGWSR at 7 p.m. at home, for the homecoming game.

The high school homecoming dance (for grades 9-12) will be Friday, from 10 p.m. to midnight, for $5 admission.

The week began with a drive-in movie on Sunday.

 
 
 

