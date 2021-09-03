NASHUA — Wapsie Valley picked up its first win of the season Friday night in Nashua behind solid offensive line play.
It was an offensive lineman who also made a key interception. Truth be told, he was playing linebacker at the time.
The Warriors (1-1 overall, 1-0 A-District 3) defeated Nashua-Plainfield, 12-0.
A mist hung over the game, the field was slick and the first quarter was scoreless. Early in the second Wapsie Valley’d offense drove deep into the Nashua-Plainfield red zone, but turned the ball over on downs.
The Huskies offense struggled however, and on a second-down play Nashua-Plainfield junior quarterback Bo Harrington fired a pass to the left side. Warriors sophomore linebacker Jacob Schoer stepped into the passing lane and leapt, stretching his right hand to the ball. He pulled it down into his gut and ran to the 12-yard line where he was tripped up.
“I just read my keys and I drifted back there where the play was going and looked up the ball was right there,” Schoer said. “I stuck my hand up there and I was kind of surprised I caught it. It was unbelievable.”
Said Duane Foster, who got his first win as Wapsie Valley’s head coach: “He’s our linebacker (and) just dropped right into his zone and grabbed it one handed. That was exciting. He’s an offensive lineman too, a pretty athletic one.”
Two plays later, senior running back Holten
Robinson zig-zagged his way through the defense for a 12-yard touchdown, despite tacklers getting hold of him at the goal line.
“We know what we get with Holten,” Foster said. “He is fast. State track guy. He’s going to outrun people if we give him a chance.
“Our offensive line gave him some holes and he ran like we thought he could .... He made a lot of big plays for us tonight.”
After a failed kick, the Warriors led 6-0 at 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the second quarter.
Wapsie Valley scored
early in the second half, marching down the field until junior fullback Hunter Kane made a 1-yard touchdown plunge. The kick failed but the Warriors expanded their lead to the eventual final, 12-0.
“Our offensive line play from last week to this week got a lot better,” Foster said. “We were a lot more physical and that was our emphasis this week in practice. So it’s nice that it translated over.
“We don’t like to turn the ball over, let teams stay in the game with us, but (I’m) very impressed with the way we came out after last week.”
Denver defeated Wapsie Valley, 42-0, last week.