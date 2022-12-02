Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wartburg Community Symphony partners with community choirs to present 'Messiah'

Rebecca Nederhiser conducts the Wartburg Community Symphony’s October concert.

 Julie Drewes

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony will partner with four community choirs on selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Neumann Auditorium.

The 2 p.m. concert also will feature Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Vaughan Williams’ “On Christmas Night.” Following the intermission, the symphony will be joined by musicians from the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Chancel Choir, Trinity Methodist Church Choir, Bel Canto Cedar Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock Chamber Choir.

