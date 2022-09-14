Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY — MacKenzie Benson Tubbs will discuss the rights and responsibilities of federal prosecutors in commemoration of Constitution Day at Wartburg College on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“Law & Order: Working as a Federal Prosecutor” will focus on the duties and challenges of being a federal prosecutor. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center 214 on the Wartburg campus. The audience will have a chance to ask questions at the conclusion.

