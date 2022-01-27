There are weather enthusiasts and then there are weather watchers. Oelwein Public Works Superintendent Vic Kane is one of the latter.
Kane confessed that when a major winter storm is predicted for the area, he gets up three or more times during the night to check the weather radar and reports.
“I like to know what’s coming and how soon it’s going to hit our area,” Kane said.
He said he regularly watches weather forecasts on tv news stations but says a lot can change between the six o’clock news and three in the morning.
“With the weather reports on tv, there’s a certain amount of sensationalism that goes into telling about the next storm system to hit the area. They have to keep their viewers interested. While meteorologists are usually accurate with storm forecasts, the real size and impact isn’t actually known until about 24 hours out,” Kane said, speaking from experience. “That’s why I keep getting up to check the radar when I know a storm is on the way.”
Kane and his 10-person crew remove snow on approximately 63 miles of city streets. That’s not counting alleys. He said they are prepared to go out anytime the National Weather Service predicts 3 inches or more in snow. Often the forecast is for 1-3 inches or 3-5 inches, so they must be ready to roll.
Kane said the department is pretty well equipped to handle snow removal, although they are still waiting on a new dump truck that was slated for delivery last fall. The latest news is maybe delivery this spring.
He says he prefers being able to plow the snow late at night or very early morning when the streets are quiet and empty.
“I’m not sure the guys like getting up at 2 in the morning to plow snow, but I feel like it’s the best time to get the most done,” Kane said. “We’ve worked at streamlining the task a little bit by moving snow to spots in the parking lots that are out of the way and then, during the week we can haul it away. Each snowstorm comes with its own challenges.”
Kane said he is already watching the next major event headed for this area next mid-week. Right now, it looks like a possibility of rain and/or wet snow, then sub-zero temps.
“That could get interesting and not in a good way,” he said. “I’ll just have to keep an eye on the radar.”