Water main project stymied by pandemic issues

Worker shortage and illness has plagued the 2021 Water Main Improvements project that has fallen behind schedule on 12th Avenue SE, according to recent city council discussions.
The $1.32 million project began in mid-July with expectations of major completion in this construction season. However, the scope of the project has turned out to be a lot to get accomplished before the snow flies.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the contractor, Summers Enterprise of Masonville, was selected for the project because they submitted the low bid and also had done work for the city previously. He said it has been an unfortunate parade of circumstances that has kept Summers from meeting deadlines.
Mulfinger named COVID-19, supply shortages and worker shortages as the triple whammy causing delays. Several of Summers workers had down time due to COVID-19, which led to shortage of manpower to get the work completed. There was also a shortage of workers in general, as Summers, along with many other businesses, has had trouble getting and retaining employees. On top of lack of skilled labor, the pandemic has slowed down the supply chain and getting needed orders to do the project has also been an issue.
“Their staffing issues seem to be a lot of the problem. Just trying to get enough people onsite to get the work done,” said Utility Superintendent Vic Kane. “We’re having conversations with them on how we are going to proceed with winter coming soon. Generally, by Thanksgiving the hot patch (asphalt) plants are shut down for the season.”
Kane said one crew came in and did the boring. Now, another crew is working on getting the service lines connected to the new main. If that can get wrapped up soon, there may be enough time to get the street paved for a smooth surface before the snow-plowing season gets here.
Kane said the good news is that the new main on 12th Avenue SE is working. It’s just a matter of getting all the service lines hooked up. At that point, the old 4-inch main will be shut down.
“No one’s more frustrated than we are at this point,” Kane said. “We’re just working with what we’re dealt with.”
Mulfinger said there is a clause in the contract to withhold a portion of the pay for work not completed on time. He said it will be up to the council to decide how to handle that. Mulfinger added that the pay request on the City Council agenda for Monday night’s meeting was for work that has already been completed.