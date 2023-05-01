Four kayakers are safe after being rescued from the Wapsipinicon River south of Littleton Friday night, April 28.
Tense moments began when the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, that four individuals were in trouble on the river. According to the caller, the friends had been kayaking on the Wapsie, downstream of Littleton, when some of the kayaks began taking on water. As the kayaks became inundated two of the kayakers were forced to go into the water. One of the individuals was able to swim ashore before losing sight of the other three.
The sheriff’s office immediately dispatched deputies and fire/rescue personnel and equipment to the area. At the same time the Buchanan County Sheriff’s drone was put into service.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) river stage on the Wapsie at Independence on Friday, April 28, was approximately 6 feet and lowering. Flood stage is 12 feet with action determined at 10 feet. Unlike the Mississippi River in its current historic flooding levels, the Wapsie River was well within safe levels for kayaking. However, with water temperatures below 50 degrees at this time of year, the urgency existed to find the persons in the water and get them to a warm and dry location as quickly as possible.
Approximately an hour later, at 7:30 p.m., the drone located the three individuals on the river north of the Otterville Access. Jesup Fire and Rescue personnel were just reaching the area by water. All three individuals were safely retrieved from the river and taken to shore via the rescue boat at the Otterville Access at 190th Street and Furman Avenue.
Jesup and AMR EMS evaluated everyone, and no injuries were reported. Assisting with the rescue efforts were Independence Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department, Jesup Ambulance Service, AMR Ambulance Service and Independence Police Department.