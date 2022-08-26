Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — Water Rocks!, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth water education program, has opened its Water Rocks! classroom visit request platform for fall semester 2022 for in-person learning sessions. The Water Rocks! program brings science- and research-based lessons about conservation, natural resources, and water quality to Iowa schools free of charge. All sessions are correlated with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), adopted to guide curriculum in most Iowa schools.

Water Rocks!, which has been a valuable teaching tool for 10 years, worked with more than 9,000 students through in-person and virtual visits during the last school year. With more schools welcoming in-person visits, the program is looking forward to engaging more students in environmental learning this year.

