AMES — Water Rocks!, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth water education program, has opened its Water Rocks! classroom visit request platform for fall semester 2022 for in-person learning sessions. The Water Rocks! program brings science- and research-based lessons about conservation, natural resources, and water quality to Iowa schools free of charge. All sessions are correlated with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), adopted to guide curriculum in most Iowa schools.
Water Rocks!, which has been a valuable teaching tool for 10 years, worked with more than 9,000 students through in-person and virtual visits during the last school year. With more schools welcoming in-person visits, the program is looking forward to engaging more students in environmental learning this year.
Water Rocks! classroom visits provide intensive hands-on and interactive learning opportunities within the span of a typical 45–50-minute class period. Each lesson is adapted for grade level appropriateness and can easily be scaled up or down when visiting multiple grades within the same school. Teachers at different grade levels are encouraged to collaborate on visit requests.
Water Rocks! classroom visit topics available for request include:
• Water & Watersheds (Grades 3-8)
• Pollinators (Grades 4-8)
• Ecosystems & Biodiversity (Grades 4-8)
• Exploring Natural Resources (Grades K-2)
Water Rocks! will work with teachers to help determine the best module for their classroom and curriculum. The program also provides teachers with pre-visit and post-visit resources and activity recommendations to help maximize the benefits to students and expand the learning opportunities. In addition, programming can be adapted to incorporate relevant locale-specific information to include reference to projects at a school such as prairie restoration or butterfly gardens students may already know about.
To learn more about Water Rocks! classroom visits or to submit a request for your classroom or school, visit https://www.waterrocks.org/request-a-visit. Requests received by Aug. 26 will receive priority consideration for scheduling preference.