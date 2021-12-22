A Waterloo man is facing arson and weapons charges linked to a West Union house fire in September.
He was arrested last week at his home on a warrant, according to Fayette County District Court documents.
Marcus Lee Duckworth, 35, is charged with first-degree arson (Class B felony), second-degree burglary (Class C felony), trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime (Class C felony), dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon (Class D felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor).
Bail was set at $50,000 cash or surety and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
An arrested warrant was issued Dec. 9. He was arrested at his home and transported to the Fayette County Jail on Dec. 17.
A public defender has been appointed to represent him.
According to criminal complaints, at about 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at 310 E. Main St, West Union, an investigation into a house fire provided information that Duckworth and an accomplice entered the residence by kicking in the front entry door. Duckworth removed multiple items from the residence, the complaints say.
Authorities also discovered that the gas stove had been purposefully activated in the residence, which led to the home catching fire.
Throughout the course of the burglary a firearm was stolen from the property and it was then transferred from West Union to Waterloo where an exchange was conducted with the intent to sell the firearm, the complaints say.