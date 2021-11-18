A Waterloo man was placed on probation after admitting to stealing a West Union man’s car and possession a gun as a convicted felon.
Kamechie Kashun Coffer, 23, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to second-degree theft and control of a firearm by a felon. Both are Class D felonies.
In accordance with a plea agreement, he was placed on supervised probation for two to five years on two suspended concurrent prison sentences of up to five years and two suspended fines of $1,025 plus surcharges.
He was also ordered to pay restitution and reside at the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits can be obtained.
Coffer was arrested and charged after an investigation was launched when West Union police were dispatched to a house fire at 310 E. Main St., West Union on Sept. 3. According to the criminal complaint, police reported discovering that a Gold 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 0.22 caliber rifle were stolen from the property, and Coffer sold the car to another man in Waterloo for $1,500 and tried to sell the gun to him.