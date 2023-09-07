FAYETTE — Combining his sharp wit and skills to entertain all ages, ventriloquist and comedian Al Getler will headline the 50th year of Fayette Watermelon Days, Sept. 8 through the 10, with a free Saturday night show at 7 p.m. on Main Street before the fireworks and sky lantern launch.
Getler uses a cast of his unique puppet characters and even includes audience members as puppets. He focuses his performances on lively banter along with silly and wholesome fun.
“Just like the old Bugs Bunny cartoons, there are jokes aimed at the adults while the kids are laughing along,” said Getler.
After a recent theater show, a mother said, “You even made my 18-year-old laugh!”
Getler backs up his claim of full family participation with the dozens of pictures taken after shows. He calls them #puppetmouth photos. Audience members line up with their phones to capture the moment when they pose with Getler and his characters and do the Puppet Mouth pose.
Alongside his friend Jeff Dunham, Getler has been featured countless times on the Discovery and A&E networks, shows like Good Morning America, and at big-name venues like a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He helps advise a museum that claims the world’s largest collection of dummies, puppets, artifacts and displays, on the Vent Haven Museum Board of Advisors in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. He also participates in organizing the annual International Ventriloquist Convention.
Getler will appear for a free show at Fayette Watermelon Days on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the main stage at 7 p.m. The #puppetmouth photos will take place following the show until the start of the fireworks.
Royalty to be crowned
Prior to the Getler’s performance, the crowning of Miss and Mr. Fayette, and Little Miss and Mister Fayette, is scheduled for 6 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the coronation will be held at the Opera House.
The Miss Fayette candidate is Ashton Schultz, daughter of Bob and Rachel Schultz.
Ashton is a North Fayette Valley High School junior. While attending NFV, Ashton participates in cross country, drill team, basketball, track, band and chorus, along with student council and the NFVCC youth action group.
In addition, she is active in her church, and has compiled 100 hours of volunteer service, such as helping with Trunk or Treat, NFV Homecoming, Spring Fling, fish fries, blood drives, and TigerHawk basketball club camps.
The Little Miss Fayette, Little Mister Fayette, Middle Miss Fayette, and Middle Mister Fayette candidates include Lily Jeans, Paisley Niles, Kenley Niles, Destinee Lynn Opperman, Kathryn Scott, Annaliese Wenthe, Juliet Wenthe, Amelia Scott, Cormac Wenthe, Benjamin Martin, Willow Martin, Clark Rosario Cushion, Lukas James Soukup, and Kinnick William O’Loughlin.
‘Life is Sweet’ celebration
New free activities to this year’s Watermelon Days include miniature golf, a watermelon eating contest, human foosball, Absolute Science bubble stations, rock painting and paint the police vehicle. Other free entertainment includes inflatables, kids’ T-shirt coloring, minnow races, an escape room, Darrel the Balloon Guy, live music and a cartoon concert meet and greet.
The 2023 “Life is Sweet” Watermelon Days begins Friday with the Fayette Community Library Silent Auction and Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the local library. The Community Dinner, including free ice cream and watermelon, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the fire station.
Registration for a 5K Walk/Run begins on Main Street at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Mayor Awards and Watermelon Eating Contest at 7 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
In addition to the Al Getler performance and Fayette royalty coronation ceremonies, the Watermelon Days Saturday, Sept. 9, schedule is equally packed with activities such as a Paintball Turkey Shoot, Bingo held at the American Legion Hall, UIU and Iowa vs Iowa State tailgating party at Pete’s Bar & Grill, an Escape Room, and various yard games.
Parade Grand Marshal Linda Tenney and all the parade entries will begin lining up at 10 a.m. Saturday along King Street for the 11 a.m. parade down Main Street.
The annual celebration concludes Sunday, Sept. 10. The Unorganized Tractor Ride leaves Fayette at 9 a.m., with a Show and Shine Car Show at Klock’s Island Park from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, an ATV/UTV Ride continues to be planned. Food and beverages will be served throughout the weekend by a variety of vendors.
For a full schedule and additional information on Watermelon Days contest entries and rules, visit fayettewatermelondays.com.