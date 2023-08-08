HARPER’S FERRY — A Waterville man was identified as having died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon, Aug. 4 near Harper’s Ferry.
About 12:55 p.m., Jeffry F. Kelly of Waterville was eastbound on Walleye Lane approaching River View Road when the 2023 John Deere utility terrain vehicle he was driving made contact with several trees and came to rest after striking landscaping rock, the Iowa State Patrol reported.
The accident remains under investigation by the State Patrol. Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources law enforcement, and Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue assisted.