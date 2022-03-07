One man died at a Waucoma home and multiple people, including emergency responders, had to be treated for apparent carbon monoxide exposure on Thursday, March 3, according to a Fayette County Sheriff’s news release.
The name of the man and two others who were staying at the home and had to be treated have not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday at 7:08 p.m. regarding a medical emergency at 205 1st Ave NE in Waucoma. Once at the scene, first responders, emergency medical technicians and deputies experienced light-headedness and were then transported to surrounding hospitals for treatment for apparent carbon monoxide exposure.
Four people staying in the home had been running a generator in the basement without proper ventilation, according to the release. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the house received medical treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Waucoma fire and first responders, Gunderson Air, Gunderson Ambulance Service, SEMS Ambulance Service, Ossian Ambulance Service, Winneshiek Ambulance, Chickasaw County Ambulance, and Hawkeye first responders. This incident remains under investigation.