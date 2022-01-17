When Waucoma native Victoria Berst met Grant Zimmerman at Wartburg College seven years ago and invited him out with a friend to play music bingo at a Waverly bar, little did she know that the relationship would blossom into a beautiful romance.
They tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2021, “ringing” in the New Year with a little help from Mark’s Jewelry in St. Lucas.
“One of my best friends invited me over to her friend’s dorm room in late 2014 before going to play music bingo at a local bar in Waverly,” said Victoria, a 2012 Turkey Valley High grad. “Grant was doing homework in his room and I asked him if he wanted to come with!”
They continued to hang out and started dating in March 2015 after attending a Jason Aldean concert at University of Northern Iowa.
Each graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg in May 2016.
The couple was visiting one of Grant’s childhood best friends in Montana and enjoying the outdoors when she found out Grant had set a special scene.
Saturday morning began like any other morning from the trip, awaking, sipping coffee, and setting out for another adventure, Victoria said.
“We were hiking at Ousel Falls when Grant asked me to follow him to the bottom of the waterfall when he got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Victoria said. “And of course I said, ‘Yes!’ Who wouldn’t want to spend forever with the love of their life and best friend?”
Grant had custom-designed the engagement ring — a custom radiant diamond with a diamond band — along with Jill Heins, who owns Mark’s Jewelry in St. Lucas.
The couple now reside on five acres outside Ormond Beach, Florida. He is the president of a national direct mail marketing company and she is executive project manager for a multi-state home insurance company.
They put down the deposit for their wedding venue of choice, in historic downtown St. Augustine, Florida, in August 2020.
They set the date and said their vows on Dec. 31, 2021.
Last October, they picked out the wedding jewelry, again with the assistance of Heins at Mark’s Jewelry in St. Lucas. They landed on a band with oval diamonds and drop pearl earrings for her and for him a modern, brushed silver and black band.
“My mom wore pearls for her wedding and I wanted to do the same,” Victoria said. “My ‘something borrowed’ was even a pearl and diamond ring my dad gave to her as a promise ring when they were just kids, this too was from Mark’s.”
They didn’t originally intend to have a New Year’s eve wedding, but knew they wanted to get married in December or January, and that was when the venue, The Villa Blanca, was available when they made the deposit — 16 months earlier in August 2020.
Victoria’s parents, Todd and Carla Berst, and sister Noelle Berst, were among those present for the wedding.
“Our wedding day was nothing but perfect,” Victoria said. “From the rehearsal to the end of the wedding night eating pizza with my parents, sister, and her boyfriend in the hotel at 2 a.m. It is so special to look back at the day knowing that everything we had dreamed of for that day would be by far surpassed.
“Standing at the altar surrounded by our closest family and friends, reading my vows to Grant was so special and something I will never forget. Dancing the night away to the best music and having the time of our lives even past midnight, was the perfect way to ring in the New Year.
“I hope all couples get to experience the level of perfection and love we go to on their wedding day,” Victoria said.
Thinking back if any other family jewelry came from Mark’s, Victoria said, “This is a funny question because it seems as if everyone gets their engagement rings from Mark’s. My mom, her mom, her mom’s mom. All the jewels I have ever received have been from Mark’s and I know my family and so many others can say the same.”
She added: “We will continue to go back year after year. Jill is the best there is and always has what you are looking for, and if she doesn’t she will work with you to design it. We will continue to purchase our jewelry from Jill and Mark’s forever.”