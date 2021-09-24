Unquestionably,
Oelwein had far more plays on offense that Waukon did Friday night.
The Huskies even had their best passing output of the season, including a 73-yard catch and run by fullback Josh Ladeburg.
The visiting Indians had more 1-play scoring drives, however, giving them a homecoming-spoiling 56-12 win in Husky Stadium.
Waukon (4-1, 1-1 in Class 2A District 4) returned the opening kickoff to its 45-yard line and scored three plays later on a 30-yard run by Lincoln Snitker. The 2-point conversion was good.
Oelwein (1-4, 1-1) drove from its 40 to Waukon’s 33 before giving up the ball on downs. On the next play, Indians quarterback Noah Hatlan tossed a flare pass to his right that Snitker took 67 yards for the score.
The kick was good and Waukon led, 15-0.
Oelwein’s next possession ended with a fumble recovered by the visitors on the Huskies 22.
After a penalty pushed the Indians back 10 yards, Pat Hennessy broke free for his first rushing touchdown of the night.
The kick was good and Waukon had a 22-0 lead.
Oelwein got on the board from its next possession, using a 14-play, 56-yard drive built on runs by Ladeburg and quarterback Carter Jeanes.
As the second quarter began, Jeanes connected with Ladeburg for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked.
Waukon answered by returning the kickoff to Oelwein’s 32. Hennessy got his second rushing score from there.
The kick was good.
The Huskies started their next possession on its own 8. On a bootleg to his left, Jeanes tossed the ball to Ladeburg who was cutting across the middle.
The fullback raced 73 yards to the Waukon 19.
Jeanes went on to score on a 6-yard dash to the pylon. The 2-point conversion attempt failed and Waukon led 28-12.
The Indians answered again and took a 35-12 advantage. Hennessy scored his third rushing touchdown, this time from 32 yards out.
The Huskies came within four yards of another touchdown as the first half expired. Ladeburg would have had his second receiving TD of the night had an illegal man downfield penalty not negated the play. Instead, the drive that began on Oelwein’s 32 ended with an incomplete pass as the clock ran out.
Oelwein had another big passing play on the drive, a 23-yard completion from Jeanes to Ladeburg.
Waukon scored three more touchdowns in the second half.
