Waukon defeated North Fayette Valley, 28-14, at home Friday to move on to the Class 2A state semifinals.
The TigerHawks returned to West Union with a 9-2 record. Waukon is 10-1.
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter in which North Fayette Valley and Waukon traded turnovers and breakaway runs for touchdowns.
Waukon lost the first turnover when NFV’s Tyler Luzum intercepted a Noah Hatlan pass and returned it 17 yards to the Waukon 38. The NFV offense gave the ball back on downs.
Waukon scored two plays later when Lincoln Snitker ran 63 yards for a touchdown off a counter. Pat Hennessy ran in the 2-point conversion.
NFV appeared to answer immediately with a 95-yard kickoff return up the middle for a touchdown by Kaleb White, but a sideline interference penalty took the points off the board.
On the ensuing drive, NFV fumbled on its 18 and Waukon recovered. But the TigerHawks made a goal -line stand and got the ball back on downs at their 11-yard line. Three plays later, Luzum ran 77 yards for a touchdown. White rushed for the two-point conversion.
Luzum finished with 113 yards on 14 carries.
The second quarter belonged to Waukon. The Indians took a 15-8 lead on an 80-yard drive that ended with Hennessy getting his first touchdown of the game.
Then, after NFV failed to take advantage of a fumble recovery on the Waukon 31, giving the ball back on downs, the Indians scored on a 61-yard touchdown run by Hennessy.
The Indians led 22-8 at the half.
White was injured late in the second quarter and was carried from the field on a stretcher. Senior Cael Burrow took over after halftime.
Waukon scored on its second possession of the half, with Hatlan capping the drive with a 4-yard run. NFV blocked the point after kick. The Indians lead grew to 28-8.
In the final seconds of the third, Burrow completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Germann on a fourth and 10 play. The 2-point conversion failed.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, Waukon went on to win 28-14, and is headed to the semifinals at the UNI-dome.