Following a two-week investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a Waukon man has been charged in the October burglary of a Hawkeye bar.
Joseph Ryan Miltier, 27, was arrested Nov. 13 on a Fayette County warrant at a residence in Waukon, the sheriff reports.
On Oct. 28, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Jimmy D’s bar in the city of Hawkeye.
Miltier is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). He is being held at the Fayette County Jail with no bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waukon Police Department and the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to criminal complaints, Miltier pried open the back door of Jimmy D’s bar at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 and searched for things to steal.
After gaining enterance Jimmy D’s Bar he stole a silver laptop, and used a hidden key to open lottery machines to take money and tickets. He can be seen on video, but has his face covered.
He knew where the key to the lottery machine was because of a relationship and it was that person who alerted the Sheriff’s Office that Miltier was the person who broke into the bar, a complaint says.
The informant said that Miltier destroyed a silver laptop that “he had out of nowhere,” after she questioned him about it, a complaint says. He threatened to implicate her if she called the cops.
He made his initial court appearance on Sunday, Nov. 14, and bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
He also has been jailed for violating probation he was placed on in August after being convicted on two counts of forgery and one county of third-degree theft. Bail in this case was set at $10,000 cash or surety.