DES MOINES —In Bill Riley’s 63rd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search, vocal soloist Jocelyn Berges, 8, of Waukon, advanced to the semi-final round in the sprout division. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Aug. 17, Friday, Aug. 18 or Saturday, Aug. 19.
Waukon sprout to State Talent Search semi-finals
Mira Schmitt-Cash
