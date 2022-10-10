Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central of Maynard class of '59 gathers

West Central of Maynard class of 1959 in front from left, Bonnie McClain Inman, Virginia Kelly Mitchell, Marlys Benter Nezerka, Janice Hoehne Steinbronn, Mary Nicholson Taylor. Row two, Bob Weideman, Lois Kaune Schlatter, Dee Tellin Eilderts, Carol Landis Rummens, Joyce Wright Ellis, Barbara Fish Kalm. Back row, Harold Ingels, Veryl Burghardt, Donald Pliester, Lavonne Klammer Teem.

 Courtesy of Carol Rummens

West Central of Maynard Class of 1959 met recently for lunch at Costa’s in Fairbank and later moved to the Fairbank American Legion for conversation and reminiscing. The next morning the group gathered for breakfast at the Amish home of Freide Miller.

Mary Taylor prepared a display in memory of class members who have gone before us. Pictured were Jim Arthur, Carolyn Barry, Bob Cole, Jim Cummings, Roger Decker, Richard Hughson, Sharon Jipson Schuler, Gertie Kohlmeyer, Jim Nicholson, Dean Nus, Georgia Reed Nolting, Bill Tellin, Dave Thompson, and Deanna Steffen Boedeker. Lavonne Teem was thanked for leading the reunion planning and will turn over the future meets to Carol Rummens, Virginia Mitchell, Janice Steinbronn and Mary Taylor. They voted to meet again the second Thursday in October 2023.

