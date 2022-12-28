Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

221229_ol_news_woodley

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was among those who enjoyed the entertaining comments made by KWWL's Mark Woodley during his coverage of last week's extreme weather.

 Twitter screenshot

Covering the recent winter storm led one northeast Iowa television personality to openly share his distaste for such foul weather and, in the aftermath, become a household name around the nation and beyond.

Stationed outdoors and assigned to provide real-time weather updates during last Thursday morning’s edition of his station’s Today in Iowa news program, KWWL television’s Mark Woodley, an award-winning sports anchor, was not bashful about sharing his disdain for the extreme weather during his live reports.

