Covering the recent winter storm led one northeast Iowa television personality to openly share his distaste for such foul weather and, in the aftermath, become a household name around the nation and beyond.
Stationed outdoors and assigned to provide real-time weather updates during last Thursday morning’s edition of his station’s Today in Iowa news program, KWWL television’s Mark Woodley, an award-winning sports anchor, was not bashful about sharing his disdain for the extreme weather during his live reports.
In all, Woodley provided more than a dozen live spots, updating viewers on the weather conditions during the three-and-a-half-hour program, and during many of them, he made overt reference to how harsh the weather was—and how much he longed to be elsewhere.
Among the comments he made during his appearances:
“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?”
“It’s absolutely fantastic, Ryan. You know, I’m used to these evening shows that are only thirty minutes long and, generally, on those shows, I’m inside, so this is a really long show; tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”
“I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”
“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure, Ryan, that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me because compared to two-and-a-half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder.”
All of this was done in good humor, with Woodley, after the fact, putting together a compilation of his comments to share on social media with those close to him.
Later on, however, he posted it on Twitter, leading his rants to garner nationwide attention.
Among those making light of Woodley’s montage was journalist Katie Couric, who, in a Dec. 23 tweet sharing Woodley’s video, posted, “Love this guy for saying what every reporter covering a snowstorm is thinking…” Actor Josh Gad, meanwhile, tweeted “Put this man on SportsCenter,” while film director Judd Apatow added a simple “Legend” in sharing Woodley’s compilation with his followers.
Woodley’s comments also came to the attention of Iowa U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who tweeted last Friday “@MarkWoodleyTV, tell us how you really feel! Can confirm this was played on repeat in the Capitol today and had us all laughing.”
Having achieved such broad attention, Woodley then embarked on a laundry-list of interviews with various national outlets, such as CNN, TMZ, WGN Radio, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, NPR Radio, and the Des Moines Register, as well as with select international media entities, including BBC World News, according to KWWL.
As of Wednesday morning, Woodley’s Twitter montage had been viewed nearly 32 million times, with 38,000 retweets and nearly a quarter of a million Likes on the social media platform.