The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fayette and Chickasaw counties until 3:15 p.m. today.
At 2:p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hampton to Tripoli to near Denver, moving east at 35 mph. The storm has produced 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations likely impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard, Hawkeye, Arlington, Waucoma, Stanley, Wadena, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia, Donnan, Eldorado, Highways 3 And 187, Waucoma Campground and County Road W 33 And 187.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. across northeast Iowa.
The Weather Service also says there will continue to be storm chances through the weekend. A few will be strong, with isolated severe possible. Which days could hold a greater severe threat is uncertain. All storms will be capable of locally heavy rain with several inches of accumulation possible through Sunday.