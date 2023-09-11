The Iowa Learning Farms (ILF) conservation webinar taking place Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon CDT will feature Nathan Nelson, professor, Kansas State University Department of Agronomy.
In the webinar, “Cover Crop Impacts on Surface Runoff, Sediment and Phosphorus Losses,” Nelson will provide details on how cover crops have been shown to affect surface runoff volume, intensity, sediment losses and phosphorus losses from no-till corn and soybean production fields.
Nelson will also discuss how cover crops affect the form of phosphorus leaving the field with runoff and provide insights on how management approaches for phosphorus fertilizer can be used in concert with cover crops to improve downstream surface water quality.
To participate, shortly before 12 p.m., type this web address into a browser, https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172. Or, join via phone. Dial 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID: 364 284 172.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters.