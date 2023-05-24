To assist parents and guardians in applying for the state’s new Students First Education Savings Accounts, Governor Kim Reynolds’ office has announced a series of informational webinars, set to occur in the weeks leading up to the program’s 2023-2024 deadline of June 30.
The Students First Education Savings Accounts (ESA), part of the Students First Act signed into law in January, will provide state-funded monetary assistance to eligible K-12 students wishing to attend an accredited private school.
The live webinars, which will be hosted by Odyssey, the state’s third-party ESA program administrator, began with the first occurring last Tuesday, with six additional sessions scheduled between Thursday and Wednesday, June 7.
Upcoming opportunities include Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m.; a Spanish-language only session on Friday, May 26 at noon; Saturday, May 27, also at noon; Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m.; Monday, June 5 at 11 a.m.; and the last, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Registration links as well as recordings of each completed webinar are available on the Iowa Department of Education’s ESA webpage (https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/students-first-education-savings-accounts).
According to a May 4 press release, all K-12 students presently enrolled in a public school are eligible to take part in the ESA program, as are all those beginning kindergarten this fall.
Students already attending a private school, meanwhile, can also participate, though, for the program’s first two years, they may do so only after meeting eligibility stipulations contingent on their family’s annual income. “For the 2023-2024 school year, income eligibility is 300 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL),” the release stated, “and 400 percent FPL for the 2024-2025 school year.
“Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year,” however, “all K-12 students in Iowa will be eligible for an ESA regardless of income.”
The 2023 federal poverty level for a family of three is $24,860, while that for a family of four sits at $30,000, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
The full list of eligibility and other administrative rules can be found, like webinar registration information, on the ESA’s webpage, which also includes a list of frequently asked questions and other guidance.
The application period for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 school year begins May 31 and closes June 30. All applications must be submitted online through Odyssey.