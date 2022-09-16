The Wedemeier Dairy in Maynard, a local organic grazing dairy farm, has been selected as one of just five locations statewide to serve as host sites for a Dairy Forage Field Days programs this fall.
Presented by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team, the focus of these programs is on helping inspire producers through on-site visits to adopt and develop alternative methods to more efficiently and sustainably manage feed costs.
The urgency of these programs in the current climate is great, according to Iowa State Assistant Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist Gail Carpenter. “Feed costs are climbing and with milk prices as they are, we really want to capture the value of these milk prices while keeping feed prices in check,” she explained.
The session at the Wedemeier Dairy is titled “Grass to Glass: Soil and Nutrition Systems for Organic Dairies” and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Beginning at 10 a.m., participants will receive an overview of the operation by Scott Wedemeier, followed by a presentation of grazing systems. Agricultural Engineer Brian Dougherty will offer his thoughts on soil health, which will precede an open discussion with the speakers present. Following lunch, the program will conclude with a tour of the Wedemeier Dairy as well as equipment demonstrations.
The Wedemeier operation is no stranger to acclaim for its organic focus and successful practices. As Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Specialist Larry Tranel noted, the Wedemeier farm, with its nearly 150 cows, represents an exemplary “organic grazer, with the best Trans Iowa Parlor, swing 15, in the state.”
In addition to the Wedemeier’s farm, programs in the series will also be held at Calmar’s Northeast Iowa Dairy and Agriculture Foundation site, the first on Oct. 26, followed by the session “Midwest Dairy and Beef Day” on Nov. 30.