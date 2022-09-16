Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Wedemeier Dairy in Maynard, a local organic grazing dairy farm, has been selected as one of just five locations statewide to serve as host sites for a Dairy Forage Field Days programs this fall.

Presented by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team, the focus of these programs is on helping inspire producers through on-site visits to adopt and develop alternative methods to more efficiently and sustainably manage feed costs.

