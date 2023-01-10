In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Tuesday urged all Iowans to go blue today.
“By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” Pate explained. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”
The crime of human trafficking, which does not always happen behind closed doors and can occur in any venue, takes place when men, women or children are compelled to perform labor or sexual acts. Though it occurs throughout the world, human trafficking also exists in Iowa.
In support of those victimized by trafficking, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office conducts the Safe at Home program, through which the state provides address confidentiality to those who have survived human trafficking and other violent crimes. In January 2022, meanwhile, Secretary Pate also initiated the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking effort, which has since grown to more than 620 members.
“If we aren’t aware of human trafficking--what it is, what it looks like, and what to do--how can we identify those being victimized by it or assist them to freedom, and if we don’t help them, who will?” said Teresa Davidson, CEO of Chains Interrupted, a Cedar Rapids-based organization focused on preventing human trafficking and educating organizations and communities about the issue.
Those wearing blue on Jan. 11 to raise awareness and support the survivors of human trafficking should consider posting pictures on their social media utilizing #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay and #IowaSAH, according to the Secretary of State’s office.