Paul Pate

Secretary of State Paul Pate

In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Tuesday urged all Iowans to go blue today.

“By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” Pate explained. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”

