An early-morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a Sumner barn as well as an adjacent recreational vehicle (RV) and trailer home.
According to a Facebook post by the organization, the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 12738 Y Avenue at 12:39 a.m. where they found the barn fully engulfed in flames, a structure that had “multiple exposures on all sides.”
Efforts were made to quickly contain the fire, though, owing to the extensive amount of water needed to fight the blaze, the Westgate Fire Department was called for assistance, the post reported.
Responders continued battling the fire, working “for roughly five hours until all the equipment and trucks were repacked and ready for service,” the post indicated.
Though no injuries were reported, the barn, along with the RV and trailer home, were destroyed.
The fire’s cause, meanwhile, has not yet been released by authorities.
In responding to the emergency, Sumner Volunteer Fire was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner Emergency Medical Services, Inc., and Westgate Fire and Rescue.