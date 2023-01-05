Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A Wednesday morning fire near Sumner consumed a barn before spreading to a nearby RV and trailer home.

 Photo courtesy the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

An early-morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a Sumner barn as well as an adjacent recreational vehicle (RV) and trailer home.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 12738 Y Avenue at 12:39 a.m. where they found the barn fully engulfed in flames, a structure that had “multiple exposures on all sides.”

