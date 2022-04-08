Oelwein High School students will don their glitzy apparel on Saturday, April 30, as a casino theme, “Welcome to Vegas,” will drive decoration and fashion choices. A committee of juniors has led planning of the prom activities that day, says faculty sponsor Liz Stange.
Seating of the public for the grand march will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Williams Center Auditorium, with the march itself occurring from 7 to 8 p.m. March tickets are $2.
Students bringing a guest must have a form submitted and signed prior to Wednesday, April 27.
Photography of the students will begin the day, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts Auditorium. Holt Portrait Design will be set up and collecting photo forms and payments. At 6 p.m., students will begin to check in and line up for the grand march.
Following the grand march, students will board a bus for the dance, which will occur in the Sacred Heart Gymnasium from 8 to 10:15 p.m. They will bus back to OHS from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m. There, students may change in the choir or locker rooms and head immediately to post-prom. If a student needs to go to their car, they must be escorted, or they will be asked to leave.
Students must ride in a school vehicle to the dance and back to OHS. If a student leaves without an escort at any time, they will not be allowed to re-enter.
POST-PROM
For post-prom, doors will open to students not involved in the dance at 10:30 p.m. Those only attending post-prom will still need to purchase a ticket. For transportation to after-prom, reach out to Liz Stange — lstange@oelwein.k12.ia.us — or Jamie Harrings — jharrings@oelwein.k12.ia.us — at the high school.
Post-prom will be from 10:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. Featured activities will include a hypnotist show from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m., also card games, inflatables, Wii and karaoke. Refreshment will include an ice cream machine.
Officer, administrators, parent and teacher volunteers will be present throughout the event for security.
Tickets are on sale for $15 each during lunchtimes at OHS.