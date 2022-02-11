Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors visited the new RISE, Ltd. group home at the corner of East Charles and Third Avenue NE on Wednesday to welcome the residents and staff to their new surroundings. The residents of the former Alternative Living Corporation Curtis House on North Frederick Avenue recently moved to the new location and are adapting to their new home and all its updated features.
Construction of the five-bedroom, single-story home began following groundbreaking on the project April 22, 2021. The house, constructed on a concrete slab, features zero-level entry to be fully-handicap accessible, has an above ground safe room, fire alarm system, and a modern kitchen that opens into a spacious common living room. The attached double garage adds convenience for staff vehicles and an enclosed sunporch on the northwest corner of the home will see a lot of use as a gathering place during the warmer months.
The site for the new group home was made possible through a collaborative effort with the city, Alternative Living Corporation (ALC) and RISE, Ltd. Two dilapidated houses at the site had been taken down as part of the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program. This provided for a large available double lot on which to build. The location was ideal with its proximity to downtown, eating, shopping, entertainment, four churches, and the public library just two doors away.
The ALC Board assisted with ideas and funding on the project.
RISE Ltd. Executive Director Jessie Pensel said it was a great collaborative process with everyone and the resulting home is beautiful. Steege Construction of Waverly was the general contractor on the project.
ALC began in Oelwein in 1984 and RISE, Ltd. with a home base in Elkader, purchased ALC in 2018, and began its presence in Oelwein. The ALC Board has remained active in administering its remaining funds toward the new group home project, which had been on the drawing board for a few years. Everyone associated with the project is pleased to see its realization.