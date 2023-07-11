With the first event marking the city’s 150th birthday scheduled for Wednesday, Oelwein’s time to prepare for its historic sesquicentennial has nearly ended, though, thanks to the relentless work of many, all should be in order when things finally get underway, city administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted.
“I really think the community is ready,” Mulfinger told the Daily Register Monday morning. “They’ve been working very hard. There’s a group that’s been putting this together, with Deb Howard at the Chamber leading the cause.”
That special group at the organizational forefront, Mulfinger explained, would meet one final time early this week before turning their attention to executing the plan rather than putting it together, a process which has been going on for months.
“We are going to be having one last meeting with the 150th Monday night,” he said, “and then everyone on that committee will be working their tail off this week and this weekend to put it on. I think it’s just exciting.”
As Mulfinger explained, once the celebration begins, these same leaders will continue their pivotal role in the historic gathering. “A lot of them are volunteering in various booths to help out, and then pointing people in the right direction,” Mulfinger noted. “It’s a lot of volunteering hours before, and then even more this weekend.”
While the contributions of OCAD and the special 150th committee have no doubt been essential in making the festivities possible, the city, itself, has also done their part to help make the celebration as special as possible.
“The city has put in a lot of projects that we normally wouldn’t do in the downtown area, but we want to make sure that it is ready for everyone to come and visit,” Mulfinger said, of the city’s efforts to make this week memorable. “It’s really important to showcase Oelwein and we think there are going to be thousands of people here this weekend, so that’s exciting. It will be a bit crazy this week as we run around and whack every mole that pops up, but that’s the process that we are doing right now.”
From his perspective, Mulfinger identified the performance of the acclaimed Pork Tornadoes band on July 14, as well as the wide range of fun scheduled for Saturday, as those he is most anticipating.
“There’s a really big band Friday night to showcase Oelwein and a lot of activities on Saturday,” he shared. “I think it’s going to be pretty awesome. Thursday’s Party in the Park will also be a big one. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of people here for that.
“My favorite part,” he continued, observing more generally, “has been listening to people that have been to the hundredth (in 1973) talking about what they did during that, and then also talking about what they are going to do during the 150th.”
As a key member of the city’s government, meanwhile, Mulfinger pointed to the Friday concert, specifically, as something he and his fellow administrators will be watching with both anticipation and curiosity, given the enormity of the crowd expected downtown by that evening.
“Friday night, we are really excited to see how many people show up,” he mused. “It’s kind of a bigger band than we usually get here, so we are excited to see them push the limits of this park right away and see what we can make of it. And I think people are going to join in and it’s going to be surprising to see how many people show up.”
While Mulfinger feels the city is ready to host thousands, the situation is less than ideal, he added, noting the ongoing closure of South Frederick Avenue as one unfortunate reality.
“It’s definitely a bummer that our main drag is shut down because of The Mealey,” he said, “but those things happen and it’s something we definitely did not anticipate. Also, the parade route changes happened, and we are okay with that, and we are going to see that forward.”
Primarily, however, it will be managing the sheer number of anticipated revelers that poses the most uncertainty as city officials look ahead.
“I think our major concern is just the amount of people that we are going to see and are we ready for it? I am not sure,” Mulfinger candidly observed. “Everyone says we have a lot of parking; we definitely do, and I think people will get creative. But we are going to see a lot of people here.”
Such concerns aside, and recognizing the broader magnitude of Oelwein’s sesquicentennial, Mulfinger indicated he was aware that the eyes and hearts of the region will be on the city this week, in part because other towns may soon be following Oelwein’s lead and working to match the example it sets.
“A lot of communities (in the area) are looking at us because their 150th is coming up, or they are even happening this year, and they are excited for us. It’s kind of almost like a RAGBRAI event, where it is so big that everyone has to chip in on it. They see what we are working on, and if we ever need help they are always there, but I think we are going to be able to handle it.”
Among the myriad considerations, Mulfinger emphasized just how important it will be for people, including those natives who are planning to return, to have a great time, as well as the imperative that Oelwein is as welcoming a host as possible.
“I am most excited for the people coming back to Oelwein after a long time,” he said. “They are excited for the celebration, so getting them accommodated is going to be awesome. I think we are going to be surprised by how many people are going to be walking around Oelwein.
“Come out, and enjoy it” he concluded, when asked to share a final message to residents and those throughout the area. “Be patient and enjoy Oelwein. It’s a beautiful community, and now we get to showcase it.”