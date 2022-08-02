Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NICC RAMS Oelwein Center

The Northeast Iowa Community College Regional Academy of Math and Science (RAMS) Center

 NICC

The demand for welders in Northeast Iowa is high, and employers have stable jobs with good wages that are going unfilled. Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer Career Pathway Certificate: Welding (GMAW) Aug. 29 – Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m. at the RAMS/Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein.

Skills learned in this Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) lab, will get students ready for a career as a highly sought-after welder in a matter of months.

