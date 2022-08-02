The demand for welders in Northeast Iowa is high, and employers have stable jobs with good wages that are going unfilled. Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer Career Pathway Certificate: Welding (GMAW) Aug. 29 – Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m. at the RAMS/Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein.
Skills learned in this Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) lab, will get students ready for a career as a highly sought-after welder in a matter of months.
Persons may qualify to earn a Career Pathway Certificate at no cost if eligibility requirement are met.
For more information, or to register for Career Pathway Certificate (#89209), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the City of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center helps students achieve educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow the workforce.