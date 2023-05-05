How’s your slow-pitch arm?
The Williams Wellness Center is seeking volunteer summer ball coaches for Oelwein Parks and Rec coach-pitch baseball and softball teams for grades 1-3.
Six coaches are needed as of Friday to launch boys baseball for grades 1-3, with an additional five coaches necessary to begin girls softball for the same grades.
Not a pitcher? They’re seeking volunteers for t-ball for kindergartners (age 5 and up) and blastball for ages 3-4 (preschool age), as well, center facilitator Jessica Burkhart said.
“Our coaches’ meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday evening, (May 10,) so we need volunteers by Tuesday, May 9, at the latest, so we are able to finish putting packets together for the meeting,” the Williams Wellness Center announced. “You do not have to have a child in the program to volunteer.
“If you are interested, would like more information, (or) know someone who would be interested, please contact Jessica ASAP,” the WWC continued. To contact Burkhart to coach, call 319-283-2312 or email jburkhart@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
The WWC thanked current volunteers.
“All of our sports, we rely on volunteer coaches,” Burkhart told the Daily Register.
Coaches can be any caring adult “as long as they’re familiar with the game.”
The WWC offers planning assistance.
“We also give out practice plans and drills to help coaches out and direct them toward YouTube, too,” Burkhart said.
“Some people aren’t as familiar with the game but help keep kids in line in the dugout,” Burkhart said.
“We need a minimum of two, we like to have three or four, (assistants),” she said, listing two base coaches and one in the dugout “keeping kids in line,” in addition to the coach.
“They get a shirt that matches their team,” Burkhart said, noting that also goes for assistant coaches.
Moreover, “It’s a way to give back to the community and to our youth,” Burkhart said.
Signups are done for youth ball; however, “We’ll take late registration for third (grade) on down,” Burkhart said.