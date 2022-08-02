ELGIN – Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Wenger Family Farms of Fayette County on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Elgin at 11 a.m.
Located southeast of Elgin, Wenger Family Farms is owned and operated by Aaron and Kali Wenger, their three boys, Broc, Aksel, and Niko, and Aaron’s Dad, Brian. The farm was homesteaded in 1886, earning its Century Farm distinction in 1988. They raise corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, along with a custom swine feeding operation and beef herd. Additionally, Aaron manages Wenger Seed and custom farms for a handful of neighbors.
“Wenger Family Farms goes above and beyond to ensure a high standard of animal care, while also keeping environmental stewardship as a top priority,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Aaron and Kali’s commitment to excellence is not only reflected through continuous improvement efforts on the farm, but also in their commitment to giving back to their local community. Aaron and Kali exemplify the true character of Iowa agriculture, making them deserving recipients of this award.”
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.