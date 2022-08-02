Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELGIN – Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Wenger Family Farms of Fayette County on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Elgin at 11 a.m.

Located southeast of Elgin, Wenger Family Farms is owned and operated by Aaron and Kali Wenger, their three boys, Broc, Aksel, and Niko, and Aaron’s Dad, Brian. The farm was homesteaded in 1886, earning its Century Farm distinction in 1988. They raise corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, along with a custom swine feeding operation and beef herd. Additionally, Aaron manages Wenger Seed and custom farms for a handful of neighbors.

