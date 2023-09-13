STORM LAKE — Hallie Wenger, of Masonville, was named to Buena Vista University’s summer 2023 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes those with a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the term.
Wenger named to Buena Vista summer dean's list
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
48°
Clear
- Humidity: 94%
- Cloud Coverage: 8%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:46:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:19:15 PM
Today
Sunny. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.