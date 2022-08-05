Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Wenger family, including, from left, Aaron, Broc, Kali, Aksel, and Niko, were honored with The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers on their rural Elgin farm on Thursday. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in doing things right and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers.

 Zakary Kriener photo | Fayette County Newspapers

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in doing things right, and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers. It is an opportunity to tell the story of responsible livestock farming in Iowa and highlight the families who make it successful. Aaron Wenger and his family, including wife Kali and children Broc (9), Aksel (7), Niko (5), and a fourth that will be arriving in October, were honored with the award on their rural Elgin farm on Thursday.

“It’s humbling to receive this award,” said Aaron, a young farmer who moved back to his family farm about 10 years ago to get started in the ag industry. “I am looking forward to using this as an opportunity to promote agriculture and thank all of the people that have helped me get to where I am today.”

