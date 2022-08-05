The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in doing things right, and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers. It is an opportunity to tell the story of responsible livestock farming in Iowa and highlight the families who make it successful. Aaron Wenger and his family, including wife Kali and children Broc (9), Aksel (7), Niko (5), and a fourth that will be arriving in October, were honored with the award on their rural Elgin farm on Thursday.
“It’s humbling to receive this award,” said Aaron, a young farmer who moved back to his family farm about 10 years ago to get started in the ag industry. “I am looking forward to using this as an opportunity to promote agriculture and thank all of the people that have helped me get to where I am today.”
Wenger is just the second Fayette County farmer to receive the award since it started in 2003, after Kent and Sandy Franks did in 2010. The Wenger family hosted a ceremony on their farm Thursday where Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented Aaron with the award.
“There were a lot of family members and businesses that helped me over the years. I want to make sure that they are all a part of the day, because I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Wenger said. “It will be great to just interact with everyone, but my main goal with this is to be able to celebrate Iowa ag in general.”
In order to receive the award, nominees must meet four criteria – be a family operation, be active in their community, produce livestock or poultry to the highest animal care standards, and be dedicated to conservation and/or environmental stewardship on their land. Wenger displays a good balance of all four as he operates a diversified farm. He raises hogs and has a cow/calf operation, along with custom feeder cattle. He is also a Beck’s Seed salesman and grows corn on the land surrounding his farm.
“Getting the award is the culmination of a three-year project that improved the efficiency and reduced the carbon footprint of the farm,” Wenger said. “For this award, a lot of times bigger farms have the advantage. For me, being a smaller operation, I had to look at the overall farm and focus on several different areas as to opposed to just one.”
Wenger’s three-year plan was a part of the Natural Resource Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program — NRCS EQIP. The plan involved updating to insulated curtains on his hog buildings, incorporating LED lighting throughout his buildings, and building a new grain dryer that is more energy efficient.
The last part was the addition of trees throughout the farm through the Coalition’s Green Farmstead Partner Program, Wenger said.
“The trees provide a windbreak, which helps with snow and overall odor. Overall, it ties back into the livestock aspect,” Wenger said.
Wenger said that throughout his young farming career, taking advantage of programs offered by the USDA and NRCS has helped him become a more efficient and profitable farmer, as well as a more environmentally conscious farmer.
“A lot has changed and been added to this farm since I first took it over,” Wenger said. “I am the sixth generation to live here. My dad did not farm, himself, but several generations before him did.”
As to how he got his start in farming, Wenger he would help his uncles and neighbors while growing up.
“My father grew up on this farm and my mom is from Elgin, but my dad was in the military, so growing up I lived all over the country,” he said. “I would always come back to Fayette County though and considered it home, so this is where I always envisioned starting my family.”
After graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in ag studies, Wenger did just that.
“There was quite a bit of work to do in order to get the farm into an operating state again after skipping a generation,” he said. “There are still some old, original buildings here, but overall landscape of the farm has changed a lot over the last 10 or 11 years.”
Wenger said he is excited for the opportunity the award’s visibility provides to help advocate for his passion of agriculture.
“Making connections is an important part of keeping agriculture alive and well, so it will be nice to help facilitate that not just for myself, but for others,” he said.
The Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association, Fayette County Dairy Promoters and others assisted at the event.