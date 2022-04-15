The West Central Community Schools Board of Directors approved the district’s 2022-23 budget and calendar this week by votes of 5-0.
The budget anticipates $5,895,929 in total revenues, with $2,547,895 coming from local property taxes, an increase of about $99,000 from the re-estimated 2022 property taxes.
While property taxes make up the largest single source of local funding, the district also anticipates just more than $1 million in other local sources which includes the local option income surtax, tuition and transportation payments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales and more.
The state is another major source of revenue. West Central budgeted to receive $1,566,089 in state foundational aid, $4,135 in instructional support state aid and $338,065 from other state sources.
The district will also receive $61,000 in Title 1 grants and $340,000 in other federal funding.
In total, the district’s total resources, including the general fund balance of $2,419,168, are expected to be $8,315,097.
New calendar
The next school year will begin Aug. 23 for West Central Community Schools, according to the 2022-23 calendar adopted 5-0 this week by its school board.
The calendar includes early 1:30 p.m. dismissals for students on the first Friday of each month September-May, with the exception of April 7, which is a full day off heading into the Easter holiday weekend.
It also includes one professional development day per month September-March for school staff, with the exception of December, which students will have off: Friday, Sept. 16; Friday, Oct. 21; Wednesday, Nov. 23; Tuesday, Jan. 3; Friday, Feb. 17; and March 17.
Holiday days off in the calendar are Labor Day (Sept. 5), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Good Friday (April 7) and Memorial Day (May 29).
All snow days will be made up at the end of the year.
In the week of Thanksgiving, students will have Nov. 23-25 off. Their winter break will be Dec. 23-Jan. 3 Easter break will be April 7-10.
Graduation will be Friday, May 12, 2023.
A regular school day will be 6.5 hours long. Early dismissal days will be 4.5 hours.