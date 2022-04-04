MAYNARD — Kay L. Chapman, CPA PC of Muscatine, has released an audit report on the West Central Community School District in Maynard.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The District’s revenues totaled $5,614,326 for the year ended June 30, 2021, an 8 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $5,805,369, a 13 percent increase from the prior year. Property tax and operating grant revenues increased due to a higher property tax levy and Covid funding. The 13% increase in program expenses was mostly due to increases in salaries, benefits and Covid-19 related expenses.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Chapman reported five findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 66-70 of the audit report. The finding addresses issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, material misstatements not detected, certified expenditure budget, certified annual report, and deficit net position. Chapman provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.
BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES:
The District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide guidance over the District’s operations and stewardship over the District’s finances. The Board is responsible for the governance and leadership of the District.
COPY OF REPORT:
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.