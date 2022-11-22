Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A rising percentage of absences led to the West Central School District canceling classes on Tuesday, and moving a Wednesday professional development day to Tuesday. Activities were canceled until Friday — with Thursday being Thanksgiving.

The school district pushed out a notice on its application Monday.

