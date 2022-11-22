A rising percentage of absences led to the West Central School District canceling classes on Tuesday, and moving a Wednesday professional development day to Tuesday. Activities were canceled until Friday — with Thursday being Thanksgiving.
The school district pushed out a notice on its application Monday.
“School is canceled Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to illness,” it read in part. “All activities and practices are canceled until Friday for the opportunity to clean and heal.”
“On Friday we’ll let coaches bring kids in,” Superintendent Gary Benda told the Daily Register. “School will resume on Monday.”
The math showed more than 15% of West Central students were out on Monday as were 10% of staff, Benda said, and that many were ill from an undetermined cause.
“We have over 15% of our students out with — sick — I don’t know exactly what it is,” Benda said.
“I would say we had a crux — started around in the last two weeks and it got progressively worse last Thursday,” he said.
“One of our board members who’s a nurse had it, she tested herself and her kids for COVID every day. Tests came back negative. So we don’t believe it’s a COVID outbreak, we just think there’s a crud going around,” Benda said.
“What we did in order to give people as much time off as possible, we canceled all our performances, activities, what not, starting (Monday) at the end of the school day,” Benda said Tuesday. “We took the professional development day that was supposed to be Wednesday and moved to (Tuesday) for those staff that can attend.
“Then we’ll make up the student day sometime at the end of the year— typically we tack it on at the last day of the year.
Coughing over the phone, Benda said, “I may have some of that crud too.
“I personally am not (at professional development). I elected to stay home and be sick,” he said. “However, we do have staff there.”
“Ten percent of staff out as of Monday, so (in) a small district, 10% may or may not be a good number,” Benda said.
The concern over students losing time with their classroom teachers also contributed to the decision to cancel school, he indicated.
“We also determined if we lost one more elementary teacher or one more secondary teacher, it would be difficult to cover classes, and that’s what you really end up doing if you have that many — positions being subbed for. Can’t say the quality of instruction is great — nothing against our subs, they’re just not the classroom teacher.
“It’s going to be difficult to cover all the classes and continue to provide that quality instruction,” Benda said.
“So we made the call,” he said.
The school custodial staff available will be performing what at the onset of the COVID pandemic was called “deep cleaning,” Benda said, in the few days available, noting they are down a custodian owing to non-illness-related medical reasons.
Counting student absences, Benda said, is imprecise.
“We’re going off of whenever a parent calls them in. Sometimes a parent just says they’re gone — no reason. That’s over half the time. We’re assuming they’re sick, we’re assuming based on the number of students we saw go home sick, the number of staff that called in sick. There’s some assumptions there.
“I look at the sheer numbers that are out, what we can cover and that’s how I have to make that decision,” he said.