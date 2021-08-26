MAYNARD — West Central Community School District has cancelled classes Friday, the date for funeral services of one of its high school students who died after a car crash over the weekend.
"West Central is canceling school on Friday so that staff, students and community can choose to attend Kate Michel's funeral," says the announcement posted on the district website. "Please keep the Michel's family in your thoughts and prayers."
Kate, 15, of Maynard, died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from injuries sustained in a crash Saturday afternoon west of Jesup.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Kate, the daughter of Cory John and Sarah Marie (Donat) Michels, was to begin her sophomore year this week at West Central.