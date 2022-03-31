West Central will be performing “30 Horrible Catastrophes of Middle School” by Kamron Klitgaard on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 in the West Central Auditorium at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $6 per person. Intermission will include refreshments.
A cast and crew of nearly 20 high school students, with a little help from the middle school, will enact the horror stories of middle school — dodgeball, flirting and body spray for men — while poking fun at teenage insecurities and superficial stereotypes, Director Elaine VandeVorde said. The usual cliques — the nerds, the jocks, the punkers — team up to demonstrate the “worst” catastrophes of their generation in this comedy about fitting in and finding acceptance.
“We hope you can ‘beat the bell’ and join us!” VandeVorde said.