West Central School will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 25-Oct. 1. The coronation of royalty will be Sunday evening, Sept. 25 with the parade and pep rally the following Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.
Students selected their 2022 Homecoming Court on Thursday. The court is Maria Streif, Alan Streittmatter, Abby Squires, Charlie Sieck, Brooks Ingels, GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, Brandon Cushion and Amyah Bender.
High-schoolers will take part in traditional pep activities to usher in the week on Sunday, Sept. 25. The community is welcome to attend.
Activities kick off with Powder Puff Football at 5 p.m. on the football field, then will move to Klinge Gym for the remaining events — Boy’s Volleyball, about 6, an athletic jersey auction about 7, then Crowning of the King and Queen, about 7:30 p.m. Times are approximate, as events will not wait but will follow in succession.
Dress-up days fall during the school week. All students may take part. Attire must follow the school dress code.
The Monday, Sept. 26 outfit theme is “Adam Sandler Day.”
Tuesday is “Anything but a Bag Day.”
Wednesday is Class Colors Day. High School seniors can wear black; juniors green; sophomores yellow; freshmen pink; faculty and staff, blue. Middle-schoolers wear red; elementary students, purple.
Thursday is Little Miss or Mister Day.
“The kids put ‘L’il Miss’ or ‘Mr.’ on the front of white T-shirt, and on the back they put words like ‘Attitude’ ‘Cool,’ ... et cetera,” publications teacher Robin Fliehler explained.
On Blue Devil Pride Friday, the Homecoming Parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Pep Rally at 2 p.m. in Klinge Gym. The football team will host Tripoli at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Homecoming Dance will be 8-10 p.m. in Klinge Gym. An out-of-district signup sheet is in the office.