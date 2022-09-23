Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central students selected their 2022 Homecoming Court on Thursday. The court is, from left, Maria Streif, Alan Streittmatter, Abby Squires, Charlie Sieck, Brooks Ingels, GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, Brandon Cushion and Amyah Bender.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

West Central School will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 25-Oct. 1. The coronation of royalty will be Sunday evening, Sept. 25 with the parade and pep rally the following Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.

