The West Central Music Department presented its “Winter with West Central” concert Monday night in the school auditorium.
The High School Mixed Chorus was directed by Stacy Fink and student teacher Kaitlyn Feldman. Glenda Suckow was the accompanist.
The High School Concert Band was directed by Todd Walter and student teacher Jared Knapp.
The chorus included 37 students and the band 30, according to the program. Ten students were in both groups.
The chorus opened with “Venite Adoremus,” a folk tune with latin text.
Next, in “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen the featured singers were Riley Howes, Annika Kent-Thomas, Mikalea Kime, GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard and Marrisa Skinner.
The next song was a tradition Spanish carol, “A La Nanita Nana” followed by “Al Shosha D’Varim” featuring Sharon Garcia, T. Matthews and Lexi Prior.
The chorus closed out with “Jingle Bell Rock.”
The band performed four pieces: “Arabian Dances,” “Last Full Measure,” “Mary’s Little Boy,” and “Jungle Dance.”
Combined ensembles closed out the night performing a medley of carols, “Christmas, Here We Come!”
The next scheduled band and chorus concerts are scheduled for in March.