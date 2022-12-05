West Central Elementary Winter Concerts will be tonight, Monday, Dec. 5, in the Klinge Gym, per the district master music calendar online. Kindergarten and first grades start at 6:30 p.m. and second through fourth grades start at 7 p.m.
