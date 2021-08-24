West Central Superintendent Gary Benda issued a letter Friday on social media laying out the recommendations on the vaccine and masks with regard to conflicting advice.
School started Monday at West Central and Wapsie Valley districts. Oelwein had its welcome night Monday and starts Tuesday.
“Please remember that we are a public school and must also follow the guidance given to us by the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health and other state agencies as well as our state and federal laws. Sometimes those various entities have conflicting guidance and laws and then public schools have to navigate which takes precedence or what makes the most sense to follow,” Benda wrote.
Benda urged parents to read West Central’s “return to learn” plan, which the school board approved at its August meeting.
“Our plan spells out what our district will try to do to keep students, staff and visitors safe. It also reflects prevailing thoughts of our community,” Benda wrote.
THE LETTER
“First, we recommend that everybody get a COVID-19 vaccination,” Benda wrote. “I know that many view this as a political choice. I view it as a public health choice. The data shows that a fully inoculated person has a better chance of avoiding COVID-19 than someone who has not received a vaccination. People who receive a vaccination may still carry the variant, but most are not suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19. We recommend that as vaccinations become available for younger ages, parents ensure their children are inoculated. The reasoning remains the same. The more vaccinated people we have, the harder it is for this virus to infect us.
“We recommend the use of masks for all unvaccinated people who come onto school property. We recommend social distancing for all unvaccinated people who come onto school property,” Benda continued.
“We recommend anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms self-quarantine and seeks medical attention for testing until they are deemed negative for COVID-19.
“Our district will support all students, staff and community members in their choice to receive or not receive a vaccination, to wear or not wear a mask and to practice social distancing,” Benda’s letter continued.
“As people make their choices, please also remember that our district will also support all students, staff and community members on our property. As a public school, in these situations, our priority is always to the majority of people.”
He urged reading of the district’s “return to learn” plan and to contact himself or an administrator with any questions.
WC RETURN TO LEARN PLAN
According to the plan, face masks are required for all staff, students preschool and older and visitors when social distancing — staying six feet apart — is not possible. In each case, this is “unless medical documentation has been provided.”
Wearing a face shield does not exempt persons from the mask requirement: “As soon as you become closer than six feet, you will be required to wear a mask.”
IOWA LAW
Last session Iowa prohibited school districts from enforcing mask requirements or vaccine passports, as Iowa Department of Public Health reiterated in a report titled “COVID-19 and K-12 School Update for Fall 2021.”
House File 847, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 20, prohibits a school district from adopting or enforcing a policy that requires employees, students, or the public to wear a mask while on school property.
HF 889, signed May 20, prohibits the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry onto the premises of a governmental entity. Those who do are barred from receiving state revenue. Exceptions are health, long-term care and employer requirements on employees.
FEDS FIGHTING BACK
In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil rights arm to fight policies in Florida, Texas, Iowa and other Republican-led states that have barred public schools from requiring masks in the classroom.
Biden directed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to “assess all available tools” that can be used against states that fail to protect students amid surging coronavirus cases.