MAYNARD — West Central senior Chloe Huckins has been in speech for a couple of years — including dramatic sketches — and tried out acting last fall, in then-senior Erin Hamlett’s play, “Please Fund the Arts.”
Of her decision to try out for “The Gift of the Magi,” Huckins said, “I wanted to be in the arts (and) try a musical and I thought this would be the perfect time to do it.” West Central School Drama will present this holiday musical by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, on Nov. 5 and 6 at the school.
The story, adapted from O’Henry, is set at Christmas in New York in 1905.
“Jim and Della are the main characters,” Huckins said. “It’s about their first Christmas together. They both need money to get a gift for each other but they don’t have enough saved.”
Huckins plays Betsy, one of the secondary characters married to Jim’s coworker at the bank, William.
“There’s a bank robbery and they have to work together to figure out who did it,” Huckins said.
An accusation is made.
Huckins described Betsy and William’s characters.“Their family is a little more well off than others. She is a bit — likes beautiful things, so she spends her husband’s money a lot. But she’s a very loving wife. She can be a little ditzy sometimes, but she wants the holidays to be perfect.”
“The audience will experience the spirit of giving and sacrifice along with a comedic twist to inspire all ages,” according to the school newsletter.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. with tickets for $6 per person. The drama department fundraising goals include purchasing new microphones and purchasing and creating new scenery flats for the stage sets with help from staff. For the sound improvements, they will also look to the school booster club and foundation.