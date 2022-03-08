At its Feb. 21 regular monthly meeting, the West Central School Board and its teachers opened contract negotiations.
According to unofficial, minutes from the meeting, after listening to contract proposals from the teacher’s union, the School Board offered the teachers union a 2% increase to the base wage for the 2022-2023 contracts and to cover the increased cost on the single insurance plan.
The minutes say that in its opening remarks, the West Central Education Association sought:
• Recognition of advancement of steps and lanes.
• Continuing to hire new certified staff at step 2.
• Increasing the base wage for the 2022-2023 contract from $29,950 to $32,000.
• Adjusting schedule B.
• Building a system for consistent collaboration and professional development throughout the school year.
• Modifying the employee management handbook.